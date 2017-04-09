Potentially toxic blue-green algae found in Big Lagoon
BIG LAGOON - Environmental health officials are urging caution after finding blue-green algae at Big Lagoon.
Potentially toxic cyanobacteria which is more commonly known as blue green algae poses health risks to children and canines.
Department of Health and Human Services says eleven dogs have died in the last sixteen years after being exposed to the toxin.
It looks like foam or scum and can be green, black or orange as it accumulates on the river bed and floats on the water.
In humans, exposure can cause eye irritation, rash, vomiting and flu-like symptoms. If you think you may have been exposed, contact your medical provider. Health advisory information has been posted at the lagoon to alert people of the danger.
Warning signs are also being posted at other popular sites like the Eel and Van Duzen rivers.