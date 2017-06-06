Power getting shut off in Eastern Humboldt for two hours Tuesday
EASTERN HUMBOLDT - Residents in the Hoopa Valley and beyond will be without power on Tuesday for two hours.
PG&E and the Hoopa Tribe said that from around 5:30 am to 7:30 am they will be shutting things down to replace electrical equipment on power lines to improve reliability.
The scheduled outages will affect nearly 2,200 customers in Hoopa, Orleans, Somes Bar and Weitchpec. The work is required after a tree fell on a transmission line last May 25th.
PG&E vegetation management crews will continue trimming and pruning dead or dying trees in order to lessen any chance of a future issue.