Power outage in Hoopa, Myers Flat

Eureka
- Overcast, rain, mist
- Temperature: 37 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 37 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 39 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:56
HOOPA - PG&E crews continue to work to restore power to more than 2000 people in Hoopa after an outage early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 8:30 AM when initially 246 people lost power, and 149 briefly lost power in Willow Creek, after a tree fell on a power line.
Now 2001 people are without power in Hoopa. There is currently no estimated time of restoration.
And another outage in Myers Flat, this one affecting 66 people. That happened around 10 AM, and there is also no estimated time of restoration.