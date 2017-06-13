Private home ownership comes to Scotia
SCOTIA - It’s been a long time in the making and now it’s official. Private home ownership has come to the town of Scotia.
Officials Tuesday released the name of the first homeowners, Dale and Karen Mensing. The Mensing's said they felt like they were coming home in a way. Dale’s father was born half a block from the house they’re going to be living in. He said his family has been in Humboldt County since 1900 and it’s great to come back home.
In the past, most of all the buildings in Scotia had been owned by Pacific Lumber Company and this change is over 140 years in the making.
Frank Bacik, President and Director of Legal Affairs for Scotia said now the town was irrevocably in transition from a corporate-owned company town intended to house workers and staff and moving to a fully integrated, locally governed community with public utilities and now private home ownership. It’s taken a lot of work by a lot of people to make this happen.
The new Scotia Community Services District now stands in a unique position. Water and wastewater treatment facilities, the recreational parks, ball fields, beaches and community forest along the Eel River as well as the Scotia Museum and historic Winema Theater were acquired without cost. These facilities are now held and operated for the benefit of the community.