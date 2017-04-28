Probation officers to receive special training
Hundreds of Humboldt and Northern California county probation officers will soon receive top notch training from experts at the University of Cincinnati.
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has approved $80,000 in grant funding for these trainings.
Officers from 14 northern counties, including Del Norte, Mendocino and Shasta, will benefit.
During these training sessions, officers will learn evidence based case management and the science of behavior modification - which ultimately will help the officers aid offenders in successfully completing their probation.
Training sessions will start in Humboldt County next week.