Program supports county lab researchers
EUREKA – With a shortage of qualified Public Health Directors in Humboldt County a statewide program is said to address the issue by paying for current Lab Managers’ certifications and doctorate credentials.
Required by the state of California, Directors must have a Ph.D., supervisorial experience, board certification and a license.
The LabAspire Program through (CDPH) California Department of Public Health offers $500,000 in funding to those selected candidates to fulfill the necessary requirements.
Out of 11 applicants, Laboratory Manager, Jeremy Corrigan has been accepted into the program.
Corrigan says many of the current directors oversee two labs while some are nearing retirement and in the program there are two routes applicants can take.
"One is for experienced lab managers like myself, that are only missing the doctorate component and the other pathway is doctorate candidates that are missing public health microbiology license, as well as the experience," says Corrigan. "I’ve been accepted into the University of South Florida’s Online Directorship Program and what this allows me to do is get my doctorates while I continue to work."