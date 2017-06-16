Prominent school superintendent hanging up his hat
After 38 years in education, a prominent school superintendent is hanging up his hat.
Jack Lakin, Ferndale Superintendent, retires after thirty eight years of being a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent. He taught elementary and high school in Eureka and Ferndale, working with thousands of kids.
Lakin says he’s loved his career in education. He grew up in Ferndale and sees being an educator as a way of giving back to his community.
"It has been extremely rewarding. I felt what was really important was the connection to reinforce with our students and our athletes, the connection to our community," Jack Lakin said, “When you teach, you get that connection and develop that relationship with so many kids. You see them later on in life and the productive adults they've become, and the families they've started. I think that's also one of the true rewards you get for having been involved in education."