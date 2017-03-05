Proposed cannabis facility to employ 75
Cannabis cultivation projects are on the rise and Humboldt County’s Planning Commission will be considering more development at Thursday’s meeting.
The commission is set to approve permits for the expansion of the Emerald Family LLC cannabis facility on Flower-McNeil Road in the Willow Creek area.
They are proposing using 17 acres for 12 greenhouses.
In a future phase of this project, they plan to construct a building up to four stories to be used for plant nursery and indoor cultivation.
Once the facility is complete, it is estimated to employ 75 people.
Another permit proposal involves a facility in the Dows Prairie area near McKinleyville that is currently a 2,500 square foot indoor cultivation area and this permit would allow their growing area to double in size.
The committee will hold a public hearing on these expansions at their 6 o’clock meeting Thursday at 825 5th street in Eureka.