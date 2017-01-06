Prospective North Coast cops place third in statewide policing challenge
EUREKA - Local students brought home big honors at a statewide policing competition.
Five members of EPD Explorers Post #104 traveled to California Highway Patrol's Explorer Challenge 2017 in Sacramento.
They acted out real-life scenarios like this felony traffic stop in a competition against students from across the state. And the group placed third in the crime scene investigation challenge.
Students in the Explorers Program meet twice a month to learn what it takes to be a law enforcement officer.
The 14-to-20 year olds also help the department with various community events.