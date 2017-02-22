Eureka
- Overcast
- Temperature: 41 °F
Wed, 02/22/2017 - 16:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 39 °F
Wed, 02/22/2017 - 16:35
Crescent City
- Scattered clouds
- Temperature: 48 °F
Wed, 02/22/2017 - 15:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Sheriff's Office Press Release:
Public Comment on Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Application
Humboldt County announces that the office will be seeking public comments on proposals for the 2016/2017 State of California Off-Highway (OHV) grant program. According to state requirements, public comments can be submitted from March 7 through April 3, 2017.
Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is soliciting public input specific to the office’s 2016/2017 grant application proposals for Cooperative Agreements with Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Division. The Sheriff’s Office will be submitting a grant for law enforcement activities, which include but not limited to, providing visitor safety, search and rescue capabilities, informing and educating the public regarding environmental issues and proper riding techniques
A two-step application process is used by the State to allow public comment and feedback before final submittal. The preliminary application must be submitted by March 6, 2017. This opens the public review and comment period and will follow with final applications due May 1, 2017. The State uses an Internet-based “On-Line Grant Application” process as the means to apply for State Funding. The preliminary application will be available online by visiting the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements program at http://www.ohv.parks.ca.gov. Select the Grants tab at the top of website and at the home page select “Public Review Instructions” on the left.
For grant related questions, please contact Administrative Services Officer, Keri Furtado at 707-268-2526 or kfurtado@co.humboldt.ca.