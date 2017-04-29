Raising awareness against human trafficking in Humboldt
McKINLEYVILLE – Human trafficking does happen in far-suburban counties, even behind the redwood curtain, and with being a tough topic to deliberate, awareness is brought to Humboldt.
At McKinleyville High School, survivors give speeches and testimonies on taking a stand against human trafficking.
A self-defense demonstration also featured at the event.
Human trafficking is considered modern slavery, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
This year over 4,000 calls received, and over 1,300 cases reported.
One attendant says it’s important to bring awareness, as it can happen to anyone at any given time.
For more information on Human Trafficking Awareness visit: http://