Ready! Set? Humboldt Tri-Kids Triathlon!
ARCATA – The Humboldt Tri-Kids Triathlon started off with a bang as kids raced their way to the finish line in Arcata.
This is the 27th annual triathlon -- starting at the Arcata Community Pool.
The race tested each participating youths athletic abilities.
For the courses, a 1/2 fun run race for kids 6 and under, and an extensive race for those 7 to 10 and 11 to 18 ranging from running, walking, swimming and biking.
The event started at 8 this morning and ended at 12 PM.