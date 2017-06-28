Recent thunderstorm ignites 14 fires in Klamath National Forest
KLAMATH NATIONAL FOREST - With the recent thunderstorms that moved through the area, officials with the Klamath National Forest say fourteen wildland fires were started this past Sunday and Monday.
Eleven of those are in the Happy Camp Ranger District. The largest of the fires is the Thompson-2 Fire that’s currently around 5-acres near Happy Camp. 35-firefighters are on scene. Another fire is in the Marble Mountain Wilderness Area near Lake of the Island. All the other fires are contained or in patrol status.
Hikers are warned to be very careful traveling forest roads and be mindful of changing weather conditions. If you make a campfire, always douse the fire using the “drown, stir and feel method.”