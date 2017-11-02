Redway business destroyed in mudslide

Eureka
REDWAY – The R & R Auto Machine and Radiator shop in Redway was destroyed by a mudslide.
A family owned business destroyed in the matter of seconds. Locals, around and inside the business say that seeing the major mudslide rush through the property was like watching a movie.
“All of a sudden hell broke loose,” said Neighboring Warehouse Owner, David Rivera.
A little after 10:00 AM, the son of the owner of the shop says that the mudslide made its way to the street.
Rivera, standing next to the property says that the slide started picking up at around 10:30 and continued for almost an hour and half... Rivera also says that it didn’t even take a minute to do severe damage.
“Seconds, it was like as soon as we were running out, everything was coming out.”
The mudslide was instant. Workers were seen running out of the business. One shelf that was in the back of the business made its way to the front.
The tree eventually made its way into the roadway. County officials immediately removed the tree from the middle of the road.
The Sheriff’s Office was also in attendance to check out the property, see if everyone was alright, and also checked some of those open areas for theft and for safety reasons.
PG&E shut off power to the street for precaution.
The son of the owner says that the business will be setting up an account with the local bank for community members to donate and support the reconstruction of the commercial property.