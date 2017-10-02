QUICK LINKS: Latest News Cast | Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Redway businesses damaged in slide

REDWAY - Two businesses sustain significant damage after a hillside collapses in Southern Humboldt.

Just after 11:30 this morning, CHP Officers were called to Redwood Drive near Briceland Thorne Road in Redway. Officers say employees heard the mountain start to come down and fled the businesses.

A back wall and some equipment were damaged. Garberville Fire also responded along with County Roads. Redwood Drive was closed to one-way controlled traffic for a little over an hour. There were no injuries.