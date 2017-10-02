Redway businesses damaged in slide

Eureka
REDWAY - Two businesses sustain significant damage after a hillside collapses in Southern Humboldt.
Just after 11:30 this morning, CHP Officers were called to Redwood Drive near Briceland Thorne Road in Redway. Officers say employees heard the mountain start to come down and fled the businesses.
A back wall and some equipment were damaged. Garberville Fire also responded along with County Roads. Redwood Drive was closed to one-way controlled traffic for a little over an hour. There were no injuries.