Redway man dies in ATV accident
Redway - A Redway man riding an ATV dies after flipping his vehicle in Southern Humboldt.
The California Highway Patrol says that sometime between Saturday May 27th and Wednesday morning, 59-year old David Dresser was riding his ATV on private property about a quarter mile west of Barley Road just south of Briceland Road.
For reasons unknown, the victim’s ATV overturned. He was not wearing any helmet or protective equipment and was trapped under the quad. A search party of local citizens found Dresser around 7:30 Wednesday morning deceased.
CHP, the Sheriff’s Department, Briceland Volunteer Fire Department and the Southern Humboldt Technical Rescue Team aided in recovering the body. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident.