Redwood Acres Fair gets ready to open
Final preparations are underway at the “Best of Humboldt” Fair at Redwood Acres in Eureka.
If it’s food, fun, and farm animals then the fair is opening and the carnival is in town. The “Best of Humboldt” Fair is open tomorrow and excitement is in the air.
Food booths are being prepared, with kettle corn, funnel cakes, cotton candy and of course everyone’s fair favorite, the corn dog! This year you can even try a new dish, shark-on-stick.
Carnival rides are being assembled and readied for the twenty-five thousand people expected to attend. The excitement and thrill of rides this year includes the fan favorite, The Zipper. Although still waiting to be assembled, it will be ready for willing victims. A new kiddie ride will delight the little ones, a miniature car with a bumpy ride.
Farm animals are being led into the fairgrounds and placed in their pens. Young farmers are taking care of their animals in preparation for the judging that takes place over the next couple of days. We caught up with one young farmer whose rooster won “Best in Show” in judging that took place for turkeys, chickens, and roosters.
The fair starts tomorrow and goes through Sunday. Hours are from 11:00 a.m. – until midnight and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. Admission is twelve dollars for adults, and five dollars for children and seniors. Admission is free opening day and Friday is free for seniors.