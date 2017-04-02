Eureka
DEL NORTE COUNTY - The Hiouchi Information Center in Redwood National and State Park is getting an artistic face lift. The park and Redwood Mural Society are collaborating to paint three large public murals.
Officials with the project have consulted local tribes to get input and the designs will include scenic and wild rivers, old-growth redwood forest, serpentine prairie and the rocky headlands of the Pacific Ocean. The largest mural will be 40-feet wide and 7-feet tall and will be a Smith River Scene. Visitors to the center which is now open all-year-round can even participate with local artists in helping paint.
To learn more about the project, contact Redwood National and State Park's Public Information Office.