Redwood National and State Parks helping North Coast economies in a big way
NORTH COAST - Redwood National and State Parks are having a significant financial impact on the North Coast.
A recent study of the park system shows an over 64% increase in revenue since 2012. At that time, the park generated 20.8 million dollars. In 2016 that ballooned up to 34.3 million.
548 jobs were funded and millions of dollars impacted local campgrounds, gas stations, hotels, grocery stores, restaurants and other retail establishments.
Also, these numbers don’t reflect the full impact other park sites have within the system like Jedediah Smith and Prairie Creek State Park. When those numbers are added to the total, the impact is over 90-million dollars for the region ... supporting 900 local jobs.
Redwood National and State Parks has become the crown jewel for visitors in Northern California.