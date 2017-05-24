Redwood Prep encourages friendship with new "Buddy Bench"
Friendships are blooming at Redwood Prep Charter School in Fortuna due to the addition of a new “Buddy Bench”.
It's an invention that has been gaining popularity and popping up around the country due to recent media attention.
Quite simply, it's a bench that students can sit at to send a message to other students that they are looking for a friend to play with.
One student’s mom took the initiative to build and donate the bench to Redwood Prep when her daughter transferred to the school.
"I kind of had some problems making friends so my mom thought that donating the buddy bench would help kids like me who didn't really have that much friends make friends,” said student, Makayla Harrison.
Her new friend, Olivia Kendall, added, "I think it's also cool to not be lonely and have someone to hang out with and know that they always have your back."