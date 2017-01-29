Regional bottling & packing plant considered

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 51 °F
Sun, 01/29/2017 - 15:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 51 °F
Sun, 01/29/2017 - 15:55
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 50 °F
Sun, 01/29/2017 - 15:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - Hoping to provide a resource for North Coast food producers and increase manufacturing jobs in the process, City of Eureka will look at the possibility of creating a regional bottling and packing plant.
Eureka’s Development Services Director Rob Holmlund shared that a lot of times local entrepreneurs create products, label them with a Humboldt name, and then produce them out of the area.
A packing facility would allow those food items to be manufactured right here in Humboldt and could also serve neighboring counties.
The city will use $100,000 in grant funding to hire economic development consultants. Among other things, the consultant will evaluate demand for such a facility.
Eureka Development Services Director Rob Holmlund, "We're looking to the Economic Development Administration in the federal government that funds things like this that can create jobs in rural communities. So we think that if we do this right there will be ways to fund it in the future as long as the demand analysis determines that there really will be a demand for this kind of facility."