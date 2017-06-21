Remembering the Timber Workers' Strike of 1935
EUREKA – A significant event in history, the Timber Workers' Strike of 1935.
82 years ago 30,000 timber workers joined a strike to shut down every major mill and logging operation from Eureka, California to Bellingham, Washington.
The timber workers’ strike ascended in economic turmoil during the great depression.
The strike presaged from a decline in the national demand for lumber resulting in low wages and harsh working conditions.
On the morning of June 21st strikers gathered at the Holmes-Eureka Mill when the police chief rode his car into the crowd while shooting his gun at the ground someone inside the car shot tear gas at the picketers.
“Owners were not interested in recognizing any labor unions so they had to, kind of, kept it a secret. They chose Holmes-Eureka Mill which is where the Bayshore Mall is today. Three picketers died, and there were many people who were injured,” said Treasurer of the Timber Heritage Association, Mike Kellogg.