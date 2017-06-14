Rep. Huffman safe, gunman killed by Capitol Police
ALEXANDRIA - North Coast Congressman Jared Huffman is left shaken but safe during a Virginia softball game shooting.
The Congressman was at a different sports complex than the shooter when shots rang out. He was practicing with the Democrat team preparing for the Congressional softball fundraiser.
He tweeted, "We're safe & with police, everyone praying for GOP colleagues, staff & Cap Police,"
Five people were shot. House Majority Whip, Republican Steve Scalise was shot in the hip. He is in critical condition in an area hospital.
The gunman was killed in a hail of bullets from Capitol Police, who were at the practice as protection detail for the Majority Whip..
Sixty-six year old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, reportedly asked if the players on the field were Democrat or Republican before opening fire on the GOP members.