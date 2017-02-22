Representative Huffman to hold town hall meeting

Eureka
ARCATA - If you’re looking to make your voice heard or have a political issue you’d like to discuss, you’re in luck because Representaive Jared Huffman will be in Humboldt Thursday night.
The Congressman will hold a town hall style meeting at Arcata High School’s Performing Arts Center, beginning at 5:30 PM on Thursday.
It will be an open forum for people to ask questions, as well as hear Representative Huffman’s plans for the North Coast region over the next year.
All are welcome. You can register here: https://townhall-humboldtcounty.eventbrite.com