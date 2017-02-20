Resident asks for sidewalk continuation on Sutter Road

Eureka
MCKINLEYVILLE - The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the county’s possible smoking policy.
The smoking policy was first brought up at the committee’s last meeting, where they asked to continue the discussion until they could get more input from the public.
Wednesday night they will vote on whether or not to recommend that the county adopt an ordinance that outlines where smoking is prohibited.
In addition, the committee may discuss public safety after a citizen wrote them a letter about the lack of sidewalks on a particular stretch of Sutter Road.
Resident Sean Wilson is requesting that the sidewalk be continued on Sutter Road between Park Road and Church Avenue.
According to Wilson there are three school bus stops in this vicinity and no sidewalk, and it is therefore a safety concern for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists.