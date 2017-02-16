Eureka
- Overcast, mist
- Temperature: 50 °F
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 17:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 50 °F
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 17:35
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 51 °F
Thu, 02/16/2017 - 17:13
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
FORTUNA - Thousands of people across the country Thursday participated in a 'Day Without Immigrants' protests.
The idea was to have all immigrants, and those who stand in solidarity with immigrants, not participate in daily life for one day to show how large of an impact they have on society.
This included not going to work, school, driving, or shopping.
"The issues of crime and drugs are as important to us to solving as they are to anybody in the community, said protester Samyrha Saba. "We are part of the community, and we care about jobs here, we contribute, we love our families, we care about our health, and we care about the well-being of this community. We're not trying to create division, we're not trying to create hate, we just want well-being for all of our community and well-being for the undocumented community is well being for all of Fortuna, for all of Humboldt County."
People in Fortuna from the group Centro del Pueblo marched down Main Street to rally support.
"We are here with love," said protester Grecia Rojas. "There's immigrants all over this North Coast region. We work and show up every single day. We're part of this community, and we're not leaving."