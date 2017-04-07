Residents want flashing four-way stop at dangerous intersection
EUREKA - One intersection has seen its share of car accidents and neighbors want it made safer.
The Spring Street and West Del Norte intersection is dangerous, say local residents.
Drivers exceed the twenty-five mile an hour speed limit and eastbound-westbound Del Norte stop signs are often ignored.
The westbound Del Norte stop sign is blocked by a tree. Approaching at approximately fifteen-to-twenty yards it can finally be seen.
According to one homeowner there have been over twenty accidents over the past three years. That’s the period of time his family has lived in a corner house there. They call 9-1-1 whenever they hear a crash.
“We have heard people locking up their brakes many times, not to hit little kids or people crossing in the street,” said homeowner Douglas Hutchison, “Solar-powered flashing stop signs that make this a four way stop instead of a two-way stop [is a solution].”