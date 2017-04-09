Restoration of best kept secret in Scotia taking place
SCOTIA - It’s one of the best kept secrets on the North Coast and you’d probably miss it if you are just driving through Scotia. The sign for the place is pretty low key. But it belies what awaits you: an oasis of design, beauty and an almost Zen-like atmosphere that will push you to slow down and take it all in.
It was once a fish hatchery that was converted to a fisheries exhibit in 1995. Michael Konnich is a wildlife biologist whose job it is to run the place and make sure the fish and grounds are operating on all cylinders. Currently its under construction and a lot of work is going on; Replacing filters, restoring concrete, plants that have died and generally sprucing up the place.
The mural restoration is headed up by established Humboldt artist, Cat McAdams. She’s loved getting involved with the project especially with what Humboldt Redwood Company has done since taking over for PALCO and Maxxam Inc.
If you’d like to schedule a field trip to the exhibit, or help with fundraising for the restoration, contact Michael Konnich at 707-849-7230