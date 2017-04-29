Rhododendron Parade flourishes through Eureka
EUREKA – A spectacular parade took place in Eureka and all those in the city invited to attend.
The Rhododendron Parade happens once a year and this is a time where local businesses, organizations, and community members can get involved by decking out rides and floats in honor of the rhododendron.
Cars coated in flowers, floats, and even candy is tossed from the rides to the kids.
The parade began at 10 Saturday morning and continued down east on 7th street, ending at the Eureka Mall.