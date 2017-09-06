Rice Krispie shooter detained
When Eureka Police responded to a “shots fired” call, no one was expecting the ammo used were Rice Krispies.
Just before 3:30 on Thursday, a man was located at the foot of Truesdale Street with a flare gun wound to the hand.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
The suspect, 29-year-old Eureka resident, Timothy Glass Jr., fled the scene but was later detained at the Palco Marsh.
The victim does not want to pursue charges.
Glass was booked into the Humboldt County Jail for resisting arrest and probation violation.
Officials say it appears the flare gun was loaded with a shotgun shell filled with Rice Krispies.
The case has been referred to the Humboldt County DA’s office for review.