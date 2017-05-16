Rio Dell to approve cannabis tax for November ballots
Rio Dell City Council will vote Tuesday for their proposed commercial cannabis business tax to be put on ballots in November.
Under the ordinance, cannabis cultivation businesses will be taxed up to five dollars per square foot of plants.
In comparison, the county marijuana cultivation tax rate that Humboldt voters approved this past November is one to three dollars per square foot.
Rio Dell has also drafted that other kinds of cannabis businesses will be taxed up to 10% of gross receipts.
All revenues received from the tax will be put into Rio Dell’s General Fund.
The tax is expected to generate nearly one million dollars annually.