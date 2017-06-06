Rio Dell City Coucil looks to help police with needed equipment
RIO DELL - City officials in Rio Dell will be looking to increase monetary support for the police department at their meeting Tuesday.
They will consider approving a resolution amending the police department’s operating budget so they can purchase nearly $31,000 for ballistic vest carriers, Taser’s body cameras and a portion of a police vehicle.
They’ll also introduce a first reading of an ordinance amending a section of the Medical Cannabis Commercial Land Use Regulations of the Rio Dell Municipal Code. If approved, it would allow the therapeutic application and retail sales of medical cannabis products excluding flowers, trim, leaf or cannabis infused edibles for a health and wellness center in the sawmill annexation area.
The meeting is Tuesday evening at 6:30 in the council chamber on Wildwood Avenue.