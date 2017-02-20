Rio Dell City Council to discuss porch project and cannabis tax

Eureka
RIO DELL - City Council will meet Tuesday night to decide on how to bring a cannabis tax to the voters, and to hear an update on the ADA porch project for city hall.
City Manager Kyle Knopp will present on the project to help Rio Dell’s city hall structure come into ADA compliance. The current front porch does not allow for wheel chair access to the building. Once it is finished the goal is for the front of the building to have an accessible ramp for all to use.
And after receiving another presentation from staff on the proposed cannabis tax, councilmembers will decide whether or not to present a general tax to voters during the general election next November, or submit it the voters by a mail-in ballot as a special tax next August.
A special tax is harder to pass, as it requires 2/3 of the population to approve it. If council goes with the special tax, they will need to submit all paperwork to the county by March 21.