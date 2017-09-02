Rio Dell City Council to possibly amend commerical marijuana ordinance

Eureka
RIO DELL - The City of Rio Dell approved their first reading of amendments to their construction codes within their commercial medical cannabis land use regulations at their meeting Tuesday night.
Staff recommended amending cultivation setback requirements from 50 feet in the industrial commercial zone, to zero feet.
They also added language to better explain what qualifies as indoor cultivation.
With the new definition, indoor cultivation will apply to cultivation that only uses artificial lighting, or a mix of artificial and natural light in a building with a transparent or translucent roof, like glass or polycarbonate.
They will have a second reading in the next thirty days and possibly adopt the amendments to the ordinance.