Rio Dell City Council to swear in new members

Eureka
- Overcast, rain, mist
- Temperature: 37 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 37 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 39 °F
Mon, 01/02/2017 - 22:56
RIO DELL - The City of Rio Dell will meet Tuesday night to appoint new members to their city council.
The new councilmembers being sworn in are the most recent mayor, Frank Wilson, and Susan Strahan, who will be filling the seat of former Councilmember Jack Thompson.
Thompson will be serving on the Measure Z Citizens Advisory Committee.
In addition, the councilmembers will then elect a mayor and mayor pro tem.
Fortuna City Council will also meet Tuesday night to discuss budget items.