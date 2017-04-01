Rio Dell councilman honored as he retires from the council

Eureka
RIO DELL- After a decade of his service, the warm-hearted city of Rio Dell thanked councilmember Jack Thompson as he retires from the council.
Thompson, who joined the council in 2003 and spent four years of that as mayor, was acknowledged on Tuesday with a proclamation for his extraordinary service to the citizens of Rio Dell. Thompson said he now plans to spend more time traveling to visit his grandson away at college. WATCH NOW.