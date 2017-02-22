Rio Dell to move forward with cannabis tax

Eureka
- Scattered clouds
- Temperature: 35 °F
Wed, 02/22/2017 - 22:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 37 °F
Wed, 02/22/2017 - 22:35
Crescent City
- Few clouds
- Temperature: 37 °F
Wed, 02/22/2017 - 22:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
RIO DELL - The City of Rio Dell will be moving forward with establishing a cannabis tax and put it before voters in the November 2017 election.
The tax is specific only to cannabis business and if approved by voters, revenue will be put into the general fund and give the city council options for how the money is used.
The council still has to approve the measure by a four fifths majority, hold a first and second reading of the measure during public meetings and submit it to the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors by July 5. Then the measure would need 50% approval by Rio Dell voters to go into effect. All council members were in attendance and expressed support for the measure.
To access more information about issues concerning Rio Dell, go to: www.riodellcity.com