Road closure to take effect for firefighter training
Some upcoming road closures will be in effect as Humboldt Bay Fire fighters take on a live fire training on Humboldt Hill.
Saturday firefighters will perform a permitted demolition of 5679 Humboldt Hill Road.
From 8am-4pm Humboldt Hill Road will be closed from Eich Road to South Bay Road.
Detours will be indicated by road signs.
Humboldt Bay Fire received burn permits from the North Coast Air Quality Management District and no asbestos or lead was found in the structure.
Smoke should be expected in the area.
This training is intended to prepare Humboldt Bay firefighters to deal with fires in our communities when they break out.