Road closures to take effect in Eureka, Arcata
Road closures will be in effect for emergency construction in Eureka next week.
The city will perform utility work on 8th Street between I and F Streets between 7am-6pm.
There will be no parking and controlled traffic.
In Arcata, Measure Z funds are going to resurface county roads.
The roads listed below will experience closures on May 23rd-25th.
Crews will be at work from the hours of 7:30am to 5pm.
Officials want to remind drivers to be patient and careful in the vicinity of work zones.
UPCOMING ARCATA ROAD CLOSURES:
Tuesday, May 23th
Alice Avenue from Upper Bay Road to Parton Lane
Wednesday, May 24th
Ernest Way from James Road to Upper Bay Road
Thursday, May 25th
Buttermilk Lane from City of Arcata to Golf Course Road
Edith Drive from Alice Avenue to James Road