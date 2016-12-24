Roads could be challenged over holiday weekend

Eureka
NORTH COAST - As we head into the holiday weekend, county roads are expected to be busy and challenged because of the weather.
Caltrans crews and contractors won’t be performing any activity on state highways from Saturday the 24th through Monday December 26th. However they will respond to emergency situations with traffic control as required.
Currently, Highway 299 is still closed at Big French Creek and will not be open to 1-way controlled traffic until January 8. State Routes 36,199 and 20 are recommended as alternates but commercial vehicles should check for restrictions.
Chains are now required 11-miles east of Douglas City to the Trinity/Shasta County line.
For the latest information, call: 1-800-GAS-ROAD.