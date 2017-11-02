QUICK LINKS: Latest News Cast | Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Roads Update

EUREKA - Several Humboldt County roads are still underwater, or blocked due to slides.

Earlier Friday morning on Old Arcata Road there was a hazmat situation due to a gas leak, but PG & E worked to fix it, and now it is safe minus the flooding that still exists.

They placed a temporary plate in the road, and will do further repair work once the flood waters recede.

Closed roads:

Old Briceland Road

Wilder Ridge Road

Landergen Road

Eel River Drive

Mosswood Lane

Salmon Creek Road

Hidden Court

Benbow Drive

Kings Peak Road

Coffee Creek Road

Port Kenyon Road

Nunnemaker Rd At Eel Rock Rd

Oakcrest Closed

Stagecoach Rd

Old Arcata Road Between Graham And Jacoby Creek 

Waddington Between 211 & Pleasant Point

Meridian Between Port Kenyon And Centerville

Fullmore Rd.

Mattole Road

Flooded roads:

Berta Road

Howard Heights

Cannibal Island

One lane traffic:

Kneeland Road

Alderpoint Road

Shively Road

Eel Rock Rd.

East Branch Rd

 

SR 299 OPEN:

Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

            6:30 PM – 5 AM

Saturday: 5:30 am – 7:30 am

Caltrans District 1 says to be mindful of a slide near Piercy. It is the same slide that closed the 101 there back in December.

There was also a slide on Avenue of the Giants south of Barkdull Road Thursday.

 