Roads Update

EUREKA - Several Humboldt County roads are still underwater, or blocked due to slides.
Earlier Friday morning on Old Arcata Road there was a hazmat situation due to a gas leak, but PG & E worked to fix it, and now it is safe minus the flooding that still exists.
They placed a temporary plate in the road, and will do further repair work once the flood waters recede.
Closed roads:
Old Briceland Road
Wilder Ridge Road
Landergen Road
Eel River Drive
Mosswood Lane
Salmon Creek Road
Hidden Court
Benbow Drive
Kings Peak Road
Coffee Creek Road
Port Kenyon Road
Nunnemaker Rd At Eel Rock Rd
Oakcrest Closed
Stagecoach Rd
Old Arcata Road Between Graham And Jacoby Creek
Waddington Between 211 & Pleasant Point
Meridian Between Port Kenyon And Centerville
Fullmore Rd.
Mattole Road
Flooded roads:
Berta Road
Howard Heights
Cannibal Island
One lane traffic:
Kneeland Road
Alderpoint Road
Shively Road
Eel Rock Rd.
East Branch Rd
SR 299 OPEN:
Friday: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
6:30 PM – 5 AM
Saturday: 5:30 am – 7:30 am
Caltrans District 1 says to be mindful of a slide near Piercy. It is the same slide that closed the 101 there back in December.
There was also a slide on Avenue of the Giants south of Barkdull Road Thursday.