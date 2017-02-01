Rollover crash kills one

Eureka
KNEELAND - CHP says one person is dead after a car with two people inside rolled over in Kneeland Sunday night at Mountain View and Kneeland Roads.
According to Calfire, one of the people inside the vehicle got out and walked for possibly miles in the snow to call 911 and get help.
Calfire, the Kneeland Fire Department, Humboldt Bay Fire, and City Ambulance worked together to locate the two victims.
The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time.
Calfire want to remind you, especially as the roads grow snowier, make sure you always have blankets, extra food and water, and chains when traveling in hazardous conditions.