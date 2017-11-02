Ross fundraises for Boys and Girls Clubs of America

Eureka
EUREKA - The Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods will be getting some help from Ross Dress for Less.
It’s part of a nationwide four-week program called “Help Local Kids Learn.”
Customers will have the option this month to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods during checkout at Ross.
Ross will match the nationwide donations up to $400,000.
The store has been partnering with Boys and Girls Clubs of America for the past two years, and has raised about $6,000 for the North Coast's local club alone.