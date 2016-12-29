Route 299 full closure will remain into the new year

Eureka
- Scattered clouds, mist
- Temperature: 41 °F
Thu, 12/29/2016 - 20:01
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Thu, 12/29/2016 - 20:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds, mist
- Temperature: 44 °F
Thu, 12/29/2016 - 20:02
EUREKA- Route 299 full closure in Trinity County will now remain into the second week of January. Also, the full closure of Highway 101 near Piercy in Mendocino County has partially re-opened to traffic. The slide was wider than expected, extending about 900 feet above the road. Caltrans worked on cleanup, installing temporary concrete rails and installing a rock fence along the northbound shoulder. At this time it is unknown how long it will take to repair the hillside and open the remaining lanes.