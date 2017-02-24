Eureka
This week, after nearly 100 years of service, the long time running Italian restaurant, Roy’s, shut its doors for good.
The business dates back to 1919 when the Fanucchi family moved to Arcata and wanted to start a cigar business and speakeasy.
After prohibition ended the business became an official bar and restaurant and has since grown into a staple of the Eureka community.
It won't just be the food people will miss - but the memories, too.
"Roy’s has been a part of my family from back in the early 60's and through the 70's and of course up until recently,” said Eureka resident, Mike Jones, “My parents took me there when I was young. Roy's was one of my dad's favorites so we wound up there quite often."
The current owner, 96-year-old Evo Fanucchi, his sister Ida Newell and his wife Catherine were honored this month by the Eureka Heritage Society and Eureka Main Street.
After operating the business for more than 70 years, Evo and his family will finally get a chance to rest.