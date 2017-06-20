RV fire sparks parking regulations discussion
Humboldt County Supervisors may implement more parking regulations within residential and less populated areas in the county.
Following an RV fire in Garberville last Friday that left a church damaged, supervisors made the issue a priority at their meeting today.
Members of the public spoke out about how people take advantage of parking their vehicles for extended periods of time, inviting these dangers.
Discussion revolved around generating rules such as restricting overnight parking and limiting the number of cars at given locations.
The Planning and Building Department was asked to create a draft of these potential regulations.