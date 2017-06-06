Saint Joseph Hospital unveils new trauma center
Saint Joseph Hospital unveiled their facility as a level three trauma center Tuesday.
Staff members and community first responders gathered outside the hospital to celebrate the achievement, which has been years in the making.
In order to reach this goal, the hospital had to meet high standards of trauma patient care set by the North Coast Emergency Medical Care Agency.
They’ve added two trauma care rooms, a new operating room, hired on specialty physicians and increased special training for personnel.
Trauma Program Manager, Kari Vandiver, told us that this designation means community members won’t have to travel hours out of the area for high level trauma care.
"Our team is excited to have finally reached this goal,” said Vandiver, “Not only within the ER but up in the OR, ICU, the nursing unit’s radiology and lab - they've all worked really hard to get us to this point so to finally be recognized by North Coast EMS is really exciting."
Last week, Mad River Hospital in Arcata also received designation as a level four trauma center.