Samoa/Peninsula Fire District to community based on election ballot
SAMOA – The Samoa Peninsula Fire District is in the works of a plan to reorganize the district into a community based service and with over 400 people affected.
“175 homes total on the Peninsula and there are many businesses.”
Local advocates and community members gathered at the Samoa Cookhouse to discuss the changes and impacts of an approved sewer, water, parks and rec and fire protection plan.
“At the end of the day that's what we're trying to do is to make sure we have fire service on the peninsula,” said President of Samoa/Peninsula Fire District Board, Troy Nicolini.
With cost, converting a fire district can be pricey according to Nicolini but local agencies are willing to back the plan.
"The developers who are developing the town of Samoa have graciously agreed to fund the entire process, so they have been paying for it for years and they continue to pay for it."
For Fairhaven residents concerned about additional fees, Nicolini says Fairhaven residents are said to see no change in their fee structure because they're in the Community Service District.
“They are going to continue to get water service and they are going to continue to get fire service. We may ask for an increase in the fire fee for everybody in the Peninsula but that's not really related to the formation of the Community Service District, that’s because the fire department needs more funding to operate, says Nicolini.
A member of the Harbor Working Group says the conversion is a must.
“It something that has to happen otherwise, their growth is going to be severely constricted,” says Harbor Working Group Meeting, Marian Brady.
With the final protest taking place today If 50 percent of the voters send a letter of opposition... The entire process would be completely terminated from the November election
The plan has been approved and will be put on the November election ballot.
102 letters in opposition would have terminated the plan only four letters were submitted.