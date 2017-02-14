Sanctuary city on the North Coast?

Eureka
With the new administration in place, sanctuary cities have been a hot button topic.
A sanctuary city is a city that's local government has policies put in place which are designed not to prosecute people solely for being an undocumented individual.
We spoke to Eureka Police Chief, Andy Mills, to see what implementation of sanctuary city status would mean for the community.
"I think that this is a discussion that really needs a lot of thought because there are many aspects to it,” said Mills, “So for instance if you're working a murder case and if your policy is that you can't have any work with ice or other agencies than that really becomes problematic."
Some sanctuary cities include Los Angeles, New York City, Miami and Portland to name a few.
This issue will likely be up for discussion in future city council meetings.
You can voice your opinion on the matter by contacting your local city council representatives.