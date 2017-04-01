Scouts recycling Christmas trees

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – THE SCOUTS WILL BE RECYCLING CHRISTMAS TREES
You’ve enjoyed your Christmas tree through the season and now it is time to dispose of it. Save yourself the time and hassle and call your local Cub and Boy Scouts.
In Arcata and McKinleyville they’ll be picking up trees on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8.
To schedule a pick up, call or text their hotline at 707-440-9272. Leave your name, address, phone number and preferred pickup date or email your information to arcatacubscouts@gmail.com.
In Eureka, pick up of trees will be the first two Saturdays of this month--Jan. 7 and 14. To schedule, call 707-633-8213 or email eurekatroop1129@gmail.com.
Scouts will stop by your house and pickup your undecorated tree curbside so you do not have to worry about it. A $5 donation is suggested. All proceeds benefit the local scouts.